Star India spinner Ravindra Jadeja remained at the top, whereas Bangladesh cricketer Mehidy Hasan Miraz rose in the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings for all-rounders, as per the ICC official website. Miraz gained one place to move to second overall on the latest rankings for Test all-rounders on the back of his heroics for Bangladesh in their recent Test series against Zimbabwe, with Jadeja's lead at the top now under 100 rating points. The in-form Miraz scored 116 runs and claimed 15 wickets across the two Tests and was rewarded on the updated ICC Men's Test Player Rankings by improving to a new career-best rating of 327 points and within 73 rating points of No. 1-ranked Jadeja.

Miraz was instrumental in Bangladesh's triumph in the second Test against Zimbabwe in Chattogram, with the 27-year-old scoring a vital century for his side when coming into bat at No.7 and then bowling his side to victory with a five-wicket haul on the third and final day of the match.

His efforts also saw improvements come in other individual categories, with Miraz improved eight places to 55th on the list for Test batters following his second Test century.

England veteran Joe Root remained out in front of the Test batter rankings, with experienced Zimbabwe left-hander Sean Williams (up two places to 19th) and Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam (up 17 to 60) also making gains following decent contributions in Chattogram.

Miraz also rose two places to 24th overall on the updated list for Test bowlers, with Bangladesh teammates Taijul Islam (up seven spots to 16th) and Nayeem Hasan (up six rungs to 54th) making ground after solid efforts against Zimbabwe.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah maintained his lead as the No. 1-ranked Test bowler, with Zimbabwe spinner Vincent Masekesa entering the rankings for the first time just outside the top 100 following his impressive display on debut during the Bangladesh Test.