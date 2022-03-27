England entered the three-match series against the West Indies with a hope of rekindling their fortunes in the longest format of the game. England's interim men's director of Cricket Andrew Strauss made some changes and it saw seasoned pros James Anderson and Stuart Broad being dropped for the series against the West Indies. However, batting collapses are following England wherever they go and in the ongoing last Test of the series, the wheels came off for Joe Root and co. A poor batting performance has left England staring at a series defeat.

In the ongoing third Test, England are 103/8 in the second innings with a lead of 10 runs. West Indies would look to get the job done on Day 4 and win the series 1-0.

Former England skippers Kevin Pietersen and Michael Vaughan took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the batting lineup, saying there was no resistance on offer. Pietersen also said that Root is suffering because of a poor system.

"Poor old Joe Root suffering at the hands of a system that's so bad! There is NO ONE who can coach or captain that team any better. ZERO batting technique! ZERO! I feel for the players," tweeted Pietersen.

On the other hand, Vaughan tweeted: "The West Indies today have been magnificent .. they have shown great awareness of how to play pressure .. Stay calm and grind the opposition down .. England at the moment struggle when it's a real pressure day .. #WIvENG."

In another tweet, Vaughan had also criticised England's bowling when Joshua Da Silva frustrated the visitors.

"Interested to see if a bowling unit bowls a good length & straight for long enough what will happen on this pitch .. England have been all over the place .. #WIvENG," tweeted Vaughan.

On Day 3 of the third Test, wicketkeeper-batter Joshua Da Silva brought up his century and helped West Indies gain a 93-run lead. England's wickets then tumbled and at the close of play, they were struggling at 103/8, having a narrow 10-run lead.

Kyle Mayers was the destructor-in-chief as he took a fifer. Chris Woakes and Jack Leach were unbeaten for England, and the visitors will be hoping for some resistance to delay the improbable on Day 4.