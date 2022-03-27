Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs England, 3rd Test, Day 4 Highlights: West Indies Defeat England By 10 Wickets
West Indies defeated England in the third Test match.© AFP
West Indies vs England, 3rd Test Match, Day 4, Highlights:West Indies defeated England by 10 wickets on Day 4 of their third Test match at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Sunday. England's poor form in Test cricket continued as they crashed to another loss. England were bowled out for 120 in their second innings, setting a meek target of 28 runs. Kyle Mayers was in fantastic form and took five wickets in 17 overs for West Indies. Openers Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell stitched an unbeaten partnership to help West Indies 28 runs with ease. Brathwaite registered 20 runs off 21 balls and Campbell was unbeaten at six runs. Also, the hosts ended up winning the three-match series 1-0.(SCORECARD)
3rd Test, Richards-Botham Trophy, 2022, Mar 24, 2022
Day 4 | Match Ended
WI
297&28/0 (4.5)
ENG
204&120
National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada
West Indies beat England by 10 wickets
Topics mentioned in this article
WI vs ENG, 3rd Test, Day 4 Live
Right then! Kraigg Brathwaite has been handed over the Richards-Botham Trophy and he goes on to celebrate with his teammates. That's it we have from this exciting series. But the cricketing action does not stop here. You can switch tabs and enjoy our coverage from the Indian T20 League, where Bangalore is taking on Punjab. See you there, folks!
Joe Root, the skipper of England, says that it has been a frustrating Test match, they showed a lot of fire in the first innings. Adds that Day 3 was a very frustrating day for them, as they didn't manage it well. Mentions that they took a few strides forward in the first two games, but he credits West Indies for the way they played this match. Informs that they didn't read the surface, as well as they should have. States that there is still a lot of learning that needs to be done. Adds that Jack Leach has been exceptional and Dan Lawrence also showed a lot of promise, which is very exciting. Concludes by thanking all the fans who came out and supported them.
Kraigg Brathwaite, the victorious skipper is also the PLAYER OF THE SERIES. He says that it feels fantastic to win the series and he thanks all the fans for coming to the stadium and supporting them. Adds that he has been working hard and it is pleasing that he is getting rewards now. Tells that everyone has chipped in at some point and it has been a total team effort. Applauds all his teammates by saying that they have been brilliant. He adds that they had a camp before the series and they ensured that they practiced hard and were aware that this was going to be an important series for them. Tells that the young players in the side are willing to learn and players like Joshua Da Silva, Jayden Seales, and Alzarri Joseph have done really well in this Test series. Mentions that they want to build on this performance and they cannot afford to relax going forward. Says that all the players will need to stay hungry and prepare well for their next series.
Joshua Da Silva is the PLAYER OF THE MATCH. He says that he has dreamt of getting a hundred and he is very happy with his performance. Adds that all the credit goes to his batting partners and it was because of them that he was able to get his hundred. Tells that keeping wickets on this track was a challenge and he will take a lot of learnings from this series. Mentions that he will look to improve and keep getting better game-by-game.
England tried their best, fought hard, but failed in the end. They struggled while batting in both the innings. Their top-order and middle-order failed to score runs, and had it not been for their lower-order, England would have not reached their respectable total of 204 in the first innings. Their bowlers did a fine job at the beginning, but they let West Indies get away at the end, and coming to bowl for the second time, they had very little to fight for. A disappointing tour for them, but still a few positives to take from this tour. Jack Leach finished with 11 wickets in this series, Ben Stokes also displayed his skills in this series. However, before this tour, they made a bold decision of leaving out Stuart Broad and James Anderson, and that might have hurt them in hindsight. Nevertheless, a lot to think about for England.
We witnessed a run-fest in the previous two Test matches, but this time things were a bit different. West Indies bowlers were right on cue. They displayed their magic in the first innings by dismissing England for 204 runs and they did the same thing in the third innings as well. They made sure that England do not get away with a healthy lead and they bundled out England for 120, the second time. Kyle Mayers was the leader of the pack, he grabbed his maiden five-wicket haul and demolished England's batting line-up. Not to forget Joshua Da Silva's maiden Test hundred which helped West Indies get to 297 while batting. All in all, it's been a sensational performance from the hosts and they have come out on top eventually.
West Indies win, and they win in an emphatic style! The Richards-Botham trophy will stay with West Indies. After two hard-fought draws, we finally get a result in this match. West Indies have given a lot to cheer about to their fans at Grenada. While England have now lost yet another Test series. A lot to ponder for them now. The players of West Indies take a lap of honor to acknowledge the fans that have cheered them from the stands.
There it is! West Indies seal the match as well as the series. It is the skipper who hits the winning runs! This was a good-length ball, around middle. Kraigg Brathwaite tucks it wide of the mid on fielder and comes back for the second run. West Indies win the final Test by 10 wickets!
Full and outside off. Kraigg Brathwaite pushes it towards the mid off fielder.
Back of a length, around off. Kraigg Brathwaite keeps it out.
FOUR! Nicely timed! This is full and outside off. Kraigg Brathwaite leans and drives it past the mid off fielder for a boundary. West Indies need just 2 runs now.
Bye! A wayward ball, angling down leg. John Campbell misses his flick and Ben Foakes behind the sticks half-stops it. The batters steal a bye.
Back of a length, outside off. Kraigg Brathwaite hangs back and taps it towards backward point.
That stayed low! A length ball, outside off and staying a touch low. Kraigg Brathwaite looks to poke at it but the ball sneaks through his bat and goes towards the keeper.
Back of a length, well outside off. Kraigg Brathwaite looks to cut but he misses.
Pitches it up, outside off. Kraigg Brathwaite drives it to the mid off fielder.
FOUR! SMASHED! Back-to-back boundaries! The skipper looks in a hurry to finish things off! Short of a length, outside off. Kraigg Brathwaite stays back and cuts it past the point fielder for another boundary.
FOUR! Easy pickings! A full ball, around middle and leg. Kraigg Brathwaite flicks it through the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
Tad shorter, outside off. Kraigg Brathwaite blocks it out.