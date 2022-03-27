West Indies vs England, 3rd Test Match, Day 4, Highlights:West Indies defeated England by 10 wickets on Day 4 of their third Test match at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Sunday. England's poor form in Test cricket continued as they crashed to another loss. England were bowled out for 120 in their second innings, setting a meek target of 28 runs. Kyle Mayers was in fantastic form and took five wickets in 17 overs for West Indies. Openers Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell stitched an unbeaten partnership to help West Indies 28 runs with ease. Brathwaite registered 20 runs off 21 balls and Campbell was unbeaten at six runs. Also, the hosts ended up winning the three-match series 1-0.(SCORECARD)

