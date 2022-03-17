West Indies vs England 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score And Updates: England captain Joe Root and all-rounder Ben Stokes started Day 2 of the second Test match against West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on a solid note. Centurion Root and Stokes looked well-settled in front of the West Indies who are striving for wickets after a tough first day. Captain Brathwaite did get the wicket of Dan Lawrence to stop him from getting a hundred in the last over on Wednesday but the opening day belonged to England thanks to a superlative ton by Root.

