West Indies vs England 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score And Updates
England vs West Indies Live Score: England captain Joe Root and all-rounder Ben Stokes started Day 2 of the second Test match against West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on a solid note.
WI vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Live© AFP
West Indies vs England 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score And Updates: England captain Joe Root and all-rounder Ben Stokes started Day 2 of the second Test match against West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on a solid note. Centurion Root and Stokes looked well-settled in front of the West Indies who are striving for wickets after a tough first day. Captain Brathwaite did get the wicket of Dan Lawrence to stop him from getting a hundred in the last over on Wednesday but the opening day belonged to England thanks to a superlative ton by Root.
Follow England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score And Updates From The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados Here
2nd Test, Richards-Botham Trophy, 2022, Mar 16, 2022
Day 2 | Lunch
WI
ENG
369/3 (116.0)
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
England won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.18
% chance to win
ENG 54%
Draw 43%
WI 3%
Batsman
Joe Root
151 (311)
Ben Stokes
89* (92)
Bowler
Jason Holder
61/1 (24)
Kraigg Brathwaite
17/0 (4)
WI vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Live
1 run.
1 run.
Floated, very full and around leg stump. This is quicker at 91 clicks and Joe Root attempts the reverse sweep. He gets taken aback by the pace of the ball and the ball hits Root on the pads. A stifled appeal from the bowler.
Kraigg Brathwaite to bowl now.
Very full, on off. This is pushed down to long on for a single. Joe Root gets to his 150 and there is a huge roar from the crowd. Root raises his bat and it has been another classy innings from the English skipper.
Slower bouncer now on middle. Joe Root plays a lovely controlled pull shot and pulls it along the ground towards deep backward square leg for a couple.
Holder bowls another off cutter, around off. Root blocks it out on the off side.
Slower again, on off. Stokes presses forward and pushes it towards extra cover for a run.
Holder comes from 'round the wicket and hurls across a slower length ball on middle. Stokes defends it back onto the deck.
Fullish delivery, floated up around off. Root bunts it out to cover-point for a single.
Jason Holder to steam in and try and stop the counterattack.
SIX! My word! This is something special we are witnessing here. Right in the slot outside off. Ben Stokes hangs back and smokes it a long, long way over the long on fence. This also brings up 5000 runs for him in Test cricket, becoming the 23rd English batter to do so.
Stokes will feel he missed out on that one. Short and wide, Stokes hangs back and slaps it towards covers.
TWO LEG BYES! Two called straightaway and they race back for the second with ease in the end. On the pads, Stokes misses the flick and the ball goes off the pads behind square on the leg side. A couple of leg byes taken.
FOUR! Make that a hat-trick of boundaries now and Ben Stokes is eyeing a century before the Lunch break. This is pushed wider, Stokes moves outside off and drags it through mid-wicket for another boundary.
FOUR! This is started to become a nightmare for the hosts now. Pitched up, on off. Ben Stokes goes up and over extra cover and picks up back-to-back boundaries. 350 up for England.
FOUR! Poor bowling from Joseph. A length ball, width on offer and Stokes drives through the line and the ball races away to the cover fence. 100 partnership is up between these two and even more than 100 runs scored in the first session already.
This is pushed through on off. Root hangs back to defend.
Fuller and on off. Stokes reverse paddles it to deep backward point for a run.
FOUR! Floated up, around off. Stokes hits it firmly off the back foot and goes over covers. He picks up another boundary.