West Indies vs England, 1st T20I: Preview, Fantasy XI Predictions, Pitch And Weather Reports
West Indies have won three of the last five T20I matches against England.
West Indies will face England in 1st of England's tour of West Indies, 5 T20I Series, 2023 on Wednesday, December 13, at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, West Indies. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM IST. The Caribbean side will come into the T20I series on the back of their 2-1 win in the ODI leg.
WI vs ENG pitch report
The average score in the first innings in the last 10 matches at the venue is 166.
Setting up a target first is recommended at the venue, with the team batting first winning 70 percent of its matches.
WI vs ENG weather report
The temperature at the Kensington Oval is expected to be 27 degrees Celsius and 73 per cent humidity.
WI vs ENG Fantasy XI team
Wicket-keepers: Shai Hope, Jos Buttler
Batters: Phil Salt, Rovman Powell
All-rounders: Romario Shepherd, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Moeen Ali
Bowlers: Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Akeal Hossain
Captain: Shai Hope
Vice-captain: Romario Shepherd
West Indies vs England head-to-head record in T20
West Indies and England have competed against each other on 24 occasions inT20s. While West Indies have won 14 matches, England have emerged victorious on 10 instances.
The last five T20 matches have seen West Indies win on three occasions and England two times. The highest score in these five encounters is 224 by West Indies whereas the lowest has been 103 by England.
West Indies vs England prediction
Based on the current form, West Indies are favourites to win the upcoming match.