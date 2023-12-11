West Indies will face England in 1st of England's tour of West Indies, 5 T20I Series, 2023 on Wednesday, December 13, at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, West Indies. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM IST. The Caribbean side will come into the T20I series on the back of their 2-1 win in the ODI leg.

WI vs ENG pitch report

The average score in the first innings in the last 10 matches at the venue is 166.

Setting up a target first is recommended at the venue, with the team batting first winning 70 percent of its matches.

WI vs ENG weather report

The temperature at the Kensington Oval is expected to be 27 degrees Celsius and 73 per cent humidity.

WI vs ENG Fantasy XI team

Wicket-keepers: Shai Hope, Jos Buttler

Batters: Phil Salt, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Romario Shepherd, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Akeal Hossain

Captain: Shai Hope

Vice-captain: Romario Shepherd

West Indies vs England head-to-head record in T20

West Indies and England have competed against each other on 24 occasions inT20s. While West Indies have won 14 matches, England have emerged victorious on 10 instances.

The last five T20 matches have seen West Indies win on three occasions and England two times. The highest score in these five encounters is 224 by West Indies whereas the lowest has been 103 by England.

West Indies vs England prediction

Based on the current form, West Indies are favourites to win the upcoming match.