Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score Updates
WI vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: West Indies openers John Campbell and Kraigg Brathwaite eye strong start on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh in Gros Islet.
WI vs BAN, 2nd Test Live: West Indies will resume their innings at 67/0 on Day 2.© AFP
WI vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: West Indies openers John Campbell and Kraigg Brathwaite eye strong start on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh in Gros Islet. The hosts will resume their innings at 67 for the loss of no wicket, with Campbell and Brathwaite batting unbeaten on 32 and 20, respectively. Earlier, Bangladesh were bowled out for 234 after West Indies had elected to bowl. Litton Das had top-scored with a fighting knock of 53 while opener Tamim Iqbal had also scored 46 from the top. West Indies lead the series 1-0. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 2 of West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd Test from Gros Islet
2nd Test, Bangladesh in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2022, Jun 24, 2022
Day 2 | Morning Session
WI
73/0 (19.4)
BAN
234
Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
West Indies won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.71
% chance to win
WI 68%
Draw 16%
BAN 16%
Batsman
Kraigg Brathwaite
31* (61)
John Campbell
37 (57)
Bowler
Khaled Ahmed
21/0 (4.4)
Ebadot Hossain
10/0 (6)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC T20 Worldcup 2022, check out the Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
WI vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Scorecard
No run.
No run.
Khaled Ahmed with a length delivery on off. Kraigg Brathwaite is solid in defence.
Fuller length, on off. John Campbell drives it straight to mid off.
Pulls his length back a bit and bowls on the off pole line. John Campbell defends it towards point.
Angles it on leg again. John Campbell is ready to flick it but misses. He gets hit on the pads and there is a slight appeal but it is clearly going down leg.
Goes fuller and drifts on the pads. John Campbell flicks it through square leg for a couple.
On a length, angling into middle, John Campbell defends it towards the leg side.
Loose shot from John Campbell! This is on a length, outside off. John Campbell goes for a big expensive drive away from his body and the ball seams away just a tad to beat the outside edge of his blade.
On the shorter side, on off. Kraigg Brathwaite blocks it off the back foot.
Nicely played! Short and wide outside off. John Campbell punches it through covers and the batters run three. The Bangladesh bowlers need to be tighter with their lines.
Back of a length, angling into off. There is a bit of extra bounce and John Campbell defends it onto the turf with his one hand off the handle.
Keeps it a tad short again and gets a good bounce off the surface. It is outside off though and John Campbell leaves it.
Shortish length and outside off. John Campbell cuts it to the point fielder.
On a length, on middle. Kraigg Brathwaite works it to fine leg for a single.
Khaled Ahmed to start from the other end.
This is straighter again angling into the pads. John Campbell flicks it but finds the square leg fielder this time.
Goes fuller and into middle and leg. John Campbell clips it to mid-wicket.
On a length and bit closer to the off pole. John Campbell initially sets up to play this one but then lets it go.
Serves a fullish delivery, outside off. John Campbell with another leave.