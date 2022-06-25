WI vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: West Indies openers John Campbell and Kraigg Brathwaite eye strong start on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh in Gros Islet. The hosts will resume their innings at 67 for the loss of no wicket, with Campbell and Brathwaite batting unbeaten on 32 and 20, respectively. Earlier, Bangladesh were bowled out for 234 after West Indies had elected to bowl. Litton Das had top-scored with a fighting knock of 53 while opener Tamim Iqbal had also scored 46 from the top. West Indies lead the series 1-0. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 2 of West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd Test from Gros Islet