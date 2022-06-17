WI vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates: West Indies will look to build on their overnight score of 95/2 and build a big first-innings lead on Day 2 of the first Test after bundling Bangladesh out for 103 on the first day. Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph struck thrice each, while Kemar Roach and Kyle Mayers picked two wickets apiece to run the Bangladesh batters ragged at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. Then, Mustafizur Rahman got John Campbell out for 24 and Ebadot Hossain sent Raymon Reifer packing for 11. But Kraigg Brathwaite and Nkrumah Bonner took West Indies to within eight runs of Bangladesh's total at Stumps. Brathwaite will begin Day 2 at 42* and Bonner at 12*. (LIVE SCORECARD)

West Indies Playing XI: KC Brathwaite (c), JD Campbell, RA Reifer, NE Bonner, J Blackwood, KR Mayers, J Da Silva (wk), AS Joseph, KAJ Roach, JNT Seales, G Moti-Kanhai

Bangladesh Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Here are the LIVE updates of Day 2 of the West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st Test from North Sound, Antigua