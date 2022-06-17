West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score Updates: West Indies Look To Take Lead After Bundling Bangladesh Out For 103
WI vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates: West indies will look to build a strong first-innings lead against Bangladesh.
WI vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates: West Indies will look to build on their overnight score of 95/2 and build a big first-innings lead on Day 2 of the first Test after bundling Bangladesh out for 103 on the first day. Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph struck thrice each, while Kemar Roach and Kyle Mayers picked two wickets apiece to run the Bangladesh batters ragged at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. Then, Mustafizur Rahman got John Campbell out for 24 and Ebadot Hossain sent Raymon Reifer packing for 11. But Kraigg Brathwaite and Nkrumah Bonner took West Indies to within eight runs of Bangladesh's total at Stumps. Brathwaite will begin Day 2 at 42* and Bonner at 12*. (LIVE SCORECARD)
West Indies Playing XI: KC Brathwaite (c), JD Campbell, RA Reifer, NE Bonner, J Blackwood, KR Mayers, J Da Silva (wk), AS Joseph, KAJ Roach, JNT Seales, G Moti-Kanhai
Bangladesh Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain
WI vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2 Live
Fuller this time, around off and shaping in, Kraigg Brathwaite is forward in defense and it goes off the inner edge to mid-wicket.
Wrong line. This one lands on a length around middle and angles down the leg side. Bonner clips it behind square leg and picks up a single.
Serves it on a good length and outside off, Kraigg Brathwaite keeps his weight on the back foot and defends it with an angled bat to cover-point.
In the channel outside off, Bonner plays it from the crease and finds the gap at point for one.
A bit of indecision this time. Ebadot Hossain delivers it on a length and outside off, Bonner takes a late call of leaving it. He though fails to withdraw his bat and it goes off the bottom half to the off side.
This time Ebadot angles in a full ball around off, forcing the batter to play, Bonner brings a straight bat down and pushes it defensively back to the bowler.
Zippy delivery. Skidding off the surface from a length outside off, Nkrumah Bonner offers no shot.
Pitches it up and outside off, Bonner drives it crisply to the left of the cover fielder. He dives and stops the ball, thereby stopping the batters in their tracks.
And again! Length ball, around off, the ball shoots up a bit more than usual but Brathwaite does well to keep it down on the off side. Consecutive maidens to start off the day by the Bangladeshi pacers.
Mustafizur Rahman looks to attack the pads this time but spills it down the leg side, Brathwaite leaves it alone and the keeper collects it safely.
A hint of extra bounce on this occasion. Fullish delivery, angling in from around off. Brathwaite looks to defend it under his eye line but gets a bit surprised by the bounce. He cops a blow on his gloves.
Back of a length, around off. Brathwaite looks to punch it off the back foot but his feet don't move much and Brathwaite mistimes it back onto the deck.
Slower in pace and angled into middle, Brathwaite stays in his crease and defends it back to the bowler.
Mustafizur Rahman starts from around the stumps and angles in a length ball on off stump. Kraigg Brathwaite blocks it out off the front foot.
Mustafizur Rahman to share the attack from the opposite end.
Maiden to start with! A touch fuller and outside off, easy leave for Nkrumah Bonner.
On a length again, but a bit outside the line of off stump, Bonner shoulders arms at it.
BEATEN! Probing delivery from Ebadot Hossain, length, outside off and shaping back in quite a fair bit. Nkrumah Bonner has to play at it and gets beaten past the outside edge.
On a driving length but on the fifth stump line, Bonner watches it all the way through and decides not to play at it.
The length is pulled back this time and it is bowled pretty wide outside off, Bonner lets it through to the keeper.