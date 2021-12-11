Having recently completed a 6-0 series sweep against Bangladesh across formats, Pakistan host West Indies in an upcoming three-match T20I and ODI series. During their tour of Pakistan, West Indies will be without regular skipper Kieron Pollard. The Windies will be aiming to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 T20 World Cup performance against a Pakistan side, who are in top form currently. All-rounder Pollard has been ruled out of the tour due to injury and Nicholas Pooran will captain in the T20Is in his absence. Meanwhile, Shai Hope will captain in the ODI series.

Here are the details for the upcoming West Indies tour of Pakistan:

T20I Series-

The first match of the T20I series between Pakistan and West Indies is scheduled for December 13, followed by 14 and 16.

The matches will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi, at 6:30 PM IST.

ODI Series-

The first match of the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies will be held on December 18, followed by 20 and 22.

The games will be hosted at the National Stadium in Karachi. All matches are scheduled for 1:30 PM IST.

Live Streaming-

West Indies tour of Pakistan will be broadcasted live via Sony Sports Network. The matches will be live-streamed via Sony Liv.