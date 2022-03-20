With an increasing lead, England take on West Indies on Day 5 of the ongoing second Test match at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. West Indies were all out for 411 runs as England led the hosts by 136 runs at Stump on Day 4. Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood registered centuries, smashing 160 and 102 runs respectively. Meanwhile, Jack Leach was in good form for the visiting bowling department, taking three wickets. Ben Stokes, Saqib Mahmood bagged two dismissals each and Dan Lawrence registered a wicket. (LIVE SCORECARD)

West Indies vs England, 2nd Test, Day 5, Live Cricket Score, Live Updates, Kensington Oval, Barbados