West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 5: Live Cricket Score, Live Updates
West Indies vs England, 2nd Test, Day 5: West Indies face England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
2nd Test, Day 5 Live: England face West Indies in Barbados on Sunday.© AFP
With an increasing lead, England take on West Indies on Day 5 of the ongoing second Test match at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. West Indies were all out for 411 runs as England led the hosts by 136 runs at Stump on Day 4. Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood registered centuries, smashing 160 and 102 runs respectively. Meanwhile, Jack Leach was in good form for the visiting bowling department, taking three wickets. Ben Stokes, Saqib Mahmood bagged two dismissals each and Dan Lawrence registered a wicket. (LIVE SCORECARD)
West Indies vs England, 2nd Test, Day 5, Live Cricket Score, Live Updates, Kensington Oval, Barbados
2nd Test, Richards-Botham Trophy, 2022, Mar 16, 2022
Day 5 | Morning Session
WI
411
ENG
507/9d&74/3 (22.3)
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
England won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.29
% chance to win
ENG 14%
Draw 83%
WI 3%
Batsman
Dan Lawrence
0 (0)
Ben Stokes
0* (0)
Bowler
Veerasammy Permaul
29/2 (10)
Alzarri Joseph
4/1 (0.3)
We are back for the Windies' first innings! Joe Root and his men are out on the field. The Windies openers, Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell make their way out to the middle as well. Chris Woakes has the new red cherry in hand and is raring to go from the Malcolm Marshall end. Let's go...
... Second innings ...
West Indies will be a relieved team at the moment. They could have been staring down a total of way more than 507 but wickets in the middle session helped put a brake on the English onslaught. Kemar Roach was the outstanding bowler and picked up important wickets in the afternoon session as well in the post-Tea session. The pitch is still flat but the ball has started to turn with Veerasammy Permaul getting good purchase in the final session as he finished with 3 wickets. West Indies openers will have to lay down the marker and get themselves set so as to be able to counter the spin of Jack Leach later on. Early wickets will make things really tough for the hosts. The second innings of the Test match coming up in a bit.
Well, finally Joe Root has decided that they have enough runs on the board and England have declared with 507 runs on the board. After losing a wicket really early in the innings, the skipper Joe Root and Dan Lawrence put on a 164-run stand to give the English innings the impetus it needed on Day 1. On Day 2 it was all Ben Stokes as he hammered the Windies bowlers all around the park. The captain and vice-captain both made big centuries and Ben Foakes alongside Chris Woakes added additional runs to the total. England will now look to come out all guns blazing with the ball and all eyes will be on debutant Matthew Fisher and on how he bowls.
OUT! STUMPING! Joe Root calls their batters and that will be the end of England's innings. Tossed up, full and outside off, turn again. Leach comes down the track and looks to heave but misses and the ball sneaks through. Joshua Da Silva behind removes the bails easily. England declare their innings at 507/9.
Tossed up, on off. Defended out.
FOUR! Tossed up, outside off. Leack steps down and smashes it through covers for a boundary.
Around off, fuller and this is blocked out.
Flatter and spinning around middle. Leach looks to defend but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
Another spicy short ball, over middle again. Fisher does well to get his head under it in time.
Short again, over middle. Matthew Fisher ducks under it.
Angled into the pads, Fisher misses the tuck and the ball goes off the pads towards the keeper.
Jack Leach is the new man in.
OUT! TAKEN! The short ball ploy has worked for Kemar Roach and the Windies and the last recognized batter is back in the hut. Roach steams in and digs in another short ball, around the batter's helmet. Chris Woakes looks to take it on as he makes a bit of room and attempts the swat. The ball goes off the toe end of the bat and towards mid-wicket. A couple of fielders converge but its Jayden Seales who runs in from deep mid-wicket and takes a fine sliding catch.
FOUR! Hoicked away and the 500 is up for England! Slower one, on the pads. Woakes gets down on one knee and whips it to the left of fine leg for a boundary.
Roach is pepping Woakes with good short balls. This is over leg stump and Woakes is just not ready for it. Luckily for him, there's no edge on that one.
On middle again, nudged onto the leg side.
Darted into middle. Blocked out.
The debutant, Matthew Fisher is out now.
OUT! STUMPED! Classic off-spinner's dismissal and Veerasammy Permaul has his man. Nicely flighted, outside off and on a driving length. Ben Foakes is enticed into playing the drive but the ball is slower and there's turn on offer too. Foakes gets beaten in flight and Joshua Da Silva has way too much time to whips off the bails. Foakes departs with a score of 499 and finally there's some respite for Permaul.