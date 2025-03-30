Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins isn't losing sleep over back-to-back losses after their explosive start to IPL 2025, insisting it's "too early to worry". SRH set the stage on fire by amassing 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals but then lost to Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets in their home venue before suffering a seven-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals on Sunday. "It's too early to worry about being two down, hopefully we'll get back going forward, as I said, we need to have a look at a few of our options. Maybe we just need to do one or two things differently and the results would change," Cummins said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Overall, guys have shown glimpses of what they can do, don't think we'll change too much." The Australian skipper admitted that the struggle of top-order and shot selection of the batters became their undoing.

"We didn't get going, didn't get a score on the board. A few wrong shots, but catches in the deep does happen in this format of the game.

"I don't think it's a big margin, on another day, you get going with a couple of shots, not everything went our way in the last two games, we can look back and think about different options." Had it not been for Ankiet Verma's fighting 74-run knock, SRH would have struggled to cross even 150.

"Coming into the tournament, everyone was super impressed with him (Aniket) going into the lead-up to the tournament, was fantastic and gave us half a chance, was impressive with the way he went about things (during the net sessions and practice games)." It was his Australia new-ball partner Mitchell Starc, who blew away the SRH top-order en route to a sensational five-wicket haul.

The left-arm pacer credited the team's all-round effort for the victory.

"It has been a good day. With the ball, in the field and with the bat. It was a fantastic performance by us today. There's no ego in bowlers these days.

"As a bowler you got to think out of the box. You need to do things you wouldn't normally do. It was nice to contribute in the win today, we move forward from here," said Starc.

"Guys know what I am going to do, so you need to think out of the box. As an older player you need to find different ways to get batters out. Tried to bowl different balls today, was pretty effective I think.

"It's a new set of players, they have been fantastic. You get to play with new guys, it's a great group of players. It's a pretty young group to be fair, looking forward to playing more with them." Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel was pleased that their plans worked today.

"You need to be up with your game. You can't take any game easily, there are 10 good teams playing. We need to focus on our plans and process. Today we were successful in doing so.

"The plan was to give Starc two overs at the start and two overs at the end, but he was in good rhythm. Hence, I gave him the third over and he was able to pick an important wicket," he said, explaining the rationale behind giving Starc a longer spell.

"We have experienced players in the team, they give me suggestions. Sometimes I follow them. Enjoying playing with these players. We are playing at Kotla since many years, we'll have similar plans. Need to assess the conditions after going there."