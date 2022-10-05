Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal slammed the selectors after the Babar Azam-led side slumped to a series defeat against England on home soil last week. Leading the series 3-2 at one point, Pakistan were outclassed in the last two games of the seven-matches, conceding the series 3-4. While highlighting Pakistan's middle-order issues, which have been evident since the start of the Asia Cup, Ajmal angrily suggested that the selectors could instead look at unfit players who can bat with some intent.

"These guys play well in one match and then fail in 10. It's better if you play unfit, fat players instead. Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan can be given chances. You played Haris as a wicketkeeper-batter. Azam is much better than him as he bats with intent,"Ajmal said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Furhter speaking on Pakistan's performance, Ajmal said the hosts were completely outplayed by England, who played with a lot intensity.

"Pakistan were poor in all three departments -- batting, bowling and fielding. They were playing like kids. England really hit them all over the park. We need to play with the same intensity as them, but most of our cricketers play in fear over their spot in the XI. If you play with fear, you will fail. You need to play fearless cricket," he added.

Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in their opening game of the T20 World Cup on October 23.

Prior to that, Pakistan will participate in a T20I tri-series, alongside hosts New Zealand and Bangladesh, starting October 7.