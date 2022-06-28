Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis formed one of the greatest bowling combinations to ever play the sport and the opposition batters always had to be at their best whenever they came up against this deadly bowling duo. Both had the ability to make the ball talk -- be it with the new ball or with the old ball. However, there was always this talk of the pair not getting along with each other. Akram has now opened up on his equation with Waqar, admitting that both of them had their differences but there was always a healthy competition.

"We had our differences. We were kids then, we were just 23-24 years old, it happens. But there was always healthy competition between us. We always thought if one has taken five wickets, then the other needs to take five as well. There was a healthy competition. And that happened too (against New Zealand)," Akram said on 'Nashpati Prime' YouTube channel.

"So there always was a healthy rivalry, but our moods would remain on and off. Sometimes it also happened because of teammates. Sometimes they would praise one, other times the other," he added.

Some time back, Akram was inducted into PCB's Hall Of Fame.

Wasim Akram finished his career with 916 wickets across Tests and ODIs. Out of 916, 502 came in the longest format of the game.

On the other hand, Waqar finished his career with 789 wickets across both formats of the game. Out of 789, 416 came in Tests.