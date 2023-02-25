The confusion over the host venue of the 2023 Asia Cup still remains. Pakistan were originally accorded the host status. However, after BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) head, said last year that India won't travel to Pakistan, there is confusion over the status of the continental event. According to a report in news agency PTI, in a possible solution to the Asia Cup logjam, Pakistan may remain the host and India could be offered to play its matches in the UAE where some games will be held, according to sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). In such a scenario, the UAE will also host the final if India qualifies for it, according to a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) source.

An emergent meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) was held in Bahrain on February 4 at the behest of PCB chief Najam Sethi after the continental body released its itinerary and Pakistan wasn't named the hosts of the tournament.

Now, former Pakistan player Kamran Akmal has said that though players of his nation have received love from Indian fans, the side should not travel for the 2023 World Cup in India if the team does not come for the Asia Cup.

"If India do not agree to come for the Asia Cup, we should not go to India to play the 2023 World Cup there. It's not in our hands, whatever ICC decides or the PCB...lekin Hamaari bhi respect hai (we also have respect). We have been world champions too, the Pakistan team, have topped rankings in all formats and have won the Champions Trophy and the T20 World Cup. This is not in the hands of the ICC, PCB or the BCCI. This is between two governments. Until they are on the same page, the teams won't go near each other. We have to see how long it goes," Akmal said on 'Nadir Ali Podcast'.

The Asia Cup was initially allotted to Pakistan and was scheduled in September this year but BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, who is also the ACC chairman, had announced last October that India will not travel to Pakistan.

Sponsored by Vuukle

With PTI inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

India Vs Australia: Pujara's 100th Test