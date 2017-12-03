Watch: Ziva Dhoni's Adorable Attempt At Singing Yet Another Malayalam Song

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva has already become a social media star with her adorable videos and photos. While Dhoni has garnered numerous fans due to his on-field display of immaculate cricket and glovework, Ziva is leaving fans speechless with her adorable videos on Instagram. In a video uploaded by an unverified account going by the name of zivasinghdhoni006, Ziva sang a Malayalam song, which had garnered more than one lakh and 69 thousand views at the time of writing, is captioned as "#unwell n yet singing away #winterishere."

#unwell n yet singing away #winterishere A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@zivasinghdhoni006) on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:30am PST

Ziva, in the video, is heard singing a popular Malayalam song "Kanikanum Neram Kamalanethrante" from the 1964 movie Omanakuttan.

Ziva is not new to singing. She had previously sung another popular Malayalam song, "Ambalappuzhe unnikannanodu nee..", a song from the Mohanlal-starrer movie Adwaytham.

@mahi7781 @sakshisingh_r ????. Song taught by “Sheila Aunty”(her Nanny from Kerala) A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@zivasinghdhoni006) on Oct 24, 2017 at 5:26am PDT

The two-and-a-half-year old has certainly made a mark on social media platforms. Ziva's mother, Sakshi Singh Dhoni often shares photos and videos of the Dhoni family. Those following Sakshi on Twitter and Instagram are often treated to adorable photos of Ziva.

In another video, which was uploaded a few days back, the former India captain's adorable daughter can be seen making a roti. The Instagram post captioned 'round round roti' is already a huge hit on the Internet.

Round round Roti ! A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@zivasinghdhoni006) on Nov 23, 2017 at 7:53am PST

The first time that Ziva was seen dabbling with music was during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, where her mother, Sakshi, had uploaded a video in which Ziva can be seen trying to play a piano.

With huge number of followers on social media platforms it is safe to say that Ziva has already become social media's darling.