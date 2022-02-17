The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 season is currently underway and one team which is having a forgettable time is Karachi Kings, led by Pakistan's national team captain Babar Azam. Babar, who has been the toast of the nation after a spirited semi-final show in the ICC T20 World Cup last year, has been enduring a tough time in the domestic franchise league as his his stays rooted to the bottom of the points table.

Karachi Kings lost to Multan Sultans on Wednesday night, despite putting up a decent total on the board. During Multan's chase, Karachi Kings' president, the legendary Wasim Akram, was seen involved in an animated discussion with captain Babar Azam. The video soon became viral on social media with several Pakistan cricket fans unhappy with the way Akram was seen speaking to Babar.

There is one person who needs to be replace that is wasim akram. You cannot disrespectful to the captain of Pakistan team and that too Babar Azam

We should keep this @wasimakramlive as faar as possible from our cricketers. These old legends are toxic people, can't do job professionally and always ready to put blame on others. Better bowler and better coach is different thing.

Akram later took to Twitter to clarify what was the discussion about.

"Hello ! Surprised to see reactions on my talking to Babar at the boundary last night. What I was saying was ‘why our bowlers are not bowling yorkers or slower ones offside off'.nothing else . Babar is a wonderful boy and has tried his best. And what he wants for dinner ???? 1/2," Akram wrote

Karachi Kings' knock-outs hopes are over now and this is one season which the team will have to forget quickly. Babar Azam's next assignment at the international arena will be the much-hyped home series against Australia.