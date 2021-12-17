India Test team captain Virat Kohli requested photographers to not take pictures of daughter Vamika during the team's departure to South Africa from Mumbai. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Kohli was seen requesting the photographers at the departure terminal in Mumbai, before wife Anushka Sharma came out of the team bus with their daughter. “Baby ka photo mat lena (Please don't click photos of the baby),” Kohli was heard saying in the video. Kohli and Anushka were blessed with a girl in January this year.

India are slated to play three Tests and three ODIs in South Africa. The tour is scheduled to begin with the Boxing Day Test on December 26 in Johannesburg. India are yet to win a Test series in South Africa, and Kohli would be eager to set the record straight and conquer the Proteas.

The talismanic right-hander will also look to get back among the runs. He has not scored a century in more than two years across formats and averages 26.04 in Test cricket in last 24 months, which is way below his career average of 56.41.

Indian cricket has seen a lot of changes after the T20 World Cup. BCCI appointed Rohit Sharma as India's full-time ODI and T20I captain earlier this month while Kohli was named the Test captain. The former was also elevated as India's Test vice-captain replacing Ajinkya Rahane, who has been short of runs in the last year.

India will be without the services of Rohit for the three Tests in South Africa. The opener was ruled out with a hamstring injury and is currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. India A player Priyank Panchal was named as Rohit's replacement in the Test squad.

Apart from Rohit, India will also miss the services of Ravindra Jadeja, who has been ruled out with an injury.

Promoted

The likes of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami, however made a comeback to the Test. All of them had missed the two-match home series against New Zealand, which India won 1-0.

The South Africa series will also mark India's new head coach Rahul Dravid's first overseas tour since taking over from Ravi Shastri after the T20 World Cup.