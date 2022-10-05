Indian cricket icon, Virat Kohli, has truly established his name as one of the finest batters in the world. Kohli has gained fans world over for his performances with the bat. But, it isn't just cricket that Kohli is invested into. The talismanic batter also owns a chain of restaurants by the name 'One8 Commune' the latest branch of which he is all set to open in Mumbai.

In a video on YouTube, Kohli gave fans a tour of his new restaurant in Juhu. But, what's unique about this project of his is the fact that the restaurant has been opened inside an old bungalow of legendary singer Kishore Kumar.

The bungalow (Gauri Kunj) belonged to Kishore Kumar, a singer that Kohli has expressed his admiration for over a long period of time. In the video, Kohli explained why he wanted to open a restaurant in Gauri Kunj, and the idea behind the vibe that he intends to pass through this initiative of his.

"This is late Kishore Da's Bungalow. It actually matches perfectly with our concept," Kohli said in the video while speaking to actor Manish Paul.

Manish Paul then told an interesting story where he said that a boy was once asked if he was to be left alone on an island, who he would want to be with. The answer from that boy was Kishore Da. That boy was none other than Virat Kohli.

"Was this a manifestation? (Getting Kishore Da's Bungalow)," Manish asked.

"I do believe in it but I don't think anything that happens is a coincidence. It's all meant to be. His songs have really touched me personally. The one person I would've liked to meet if they were alive, I would always say Kishore Da because he was just charismatic," Kohli responded.

"I don't get going with anything if I can't be involved. If I am associated with something, I need to be involved. You've invested your time and a part of you. I wanted to do this. We have kept a focus on a lot of things, especially food," he added.

Kohli, who still has a few years left in his cricketing career, is already planning for life beyond the 22-yard strip in a passionate manner.