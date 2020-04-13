Watch: This Impersonation Of Ross Taylor Is A Big Hit On Twitter

Cricket has come to a grinding halt due to the coronavirus pandemic with all major international series cancelled while the start of lucrative Indian Premier League , originally scheduled for March 29, was delayed until at least April 15. But cricket fans needn't worry there are numerous fun videos floating around social media platforms to pique their interest. One which is becoming quite a rage on Twitter, is that of Steven Newey's masterful impersonation of New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor .

As per reports in the New Zealand media, Steven Newey is a club cricketer from Auckland who studies in Dunedin but he might have found his calling now.

In the video shared by the Alternative Commentary Collective, Newey takes guard and pretends to face a delivery and showcases all the distinctive characteristics of Ross Taylor's batting style brilliantly.

The video was a massive hit on Twitter, even getting a reaction out of former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum.

Ross Taylor made history earlier this year by becoming the first cricketer to play 100 internationals in all three formats of the game.

Taylor walked out with his kids in his 100th Test appearance as New Zealand took on India in the first Test of the two-match series at the Basin Reserve in Wellington in February this year.

The right-handed middle-order batsman is also New Zealand's leading run-scorer in Tests and One-day Internationals (ODI).

He has played 101 Tests so far, scoring 7,238 runs at an average of 46.10 with 19 centuries and 33 half-centuries. The 36-year-old has made 232 appearances for his country in ODIs, amassing 8,574 runs at an average of 48.44 with 21 hundreds and 51 fifties to his name.