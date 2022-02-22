The fourth women's ODI between India and New Zealand on Tuesday had to be reduced to a 20-over game following a rain delay. But the shortened the game immediately saw some high-octane action after India won the toss and put hosts New Zealand into bat at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown. New Zealand captain Sophie Devine looked in ominous touch and smashed the Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground. But her stay at the crease ended thanks to a stunning diving catch from Smriti Mandhana at backward point.

Devine (32) was going great guns when received a hit-me ball from Renuka Singh. The New Zealand absolutely belted the ball but it went in the air. Mandhana, who returned to the team after missing the first three ODIs, dived to her left and grabbed the ball with both hands.

Watch Smriti Mandhana's brilliant catch to dismiss Sophie Devine in INDW vs NZW 4th ODI:

New Zealand have already clinched the five-match series by taking a 3-0 unassailable lead, making the fourth and fifth ODI a mere formality.

India made a few changes to the playing XI with Mandhana returning. T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami were not named in the playing XI.

For New Zealand, batter Brooke Halliday has been ruled out of the remainder of the series after being deemed a close contact of a Covid-19 case.

Lea Tahuhu, Maddy Green and Fran Jonas were also unavailable for the fourth ODI.

At the time of writing this, New Zealand Women were 137/3 in 14 overs.