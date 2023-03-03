The game of cricket has beautifully evolved over the years. While on financial terms it has seen a great leap and is still rising, the performance of the players has also been developing at a great pace. Batting is now more innovative and impactful and so is the bowling. Fielding, another crucial part of the game of cricket, is neither behind and has become too advanced now. What could have been a sensational or eye-catching effort decades ago is a regular task now.

The advanced style of fielding has set a new bar for the upcoming generation of cricketers. Amongst all, the boundary line fielding has caught immense limelight for the atleticism and presence of mind the players show while trying to go for a catch or save a boundary.

In the Pakistan Super League match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators, Zimbabwe's star Sikandar Raza put a terrific effort to deny the opponent batter a six.

Quetta Gladiators' Will Smeed hit a Rashid Khan delivery towards the deep mid-wicket, but Raza's superb effort at boundary line denied him a six.

Watch it here:

Taking about the game, Raza's 71 not out powered Lahore Qalandars to 148 runs in 19.2 overs. His knock was laced with 8 fours and 3 sixes.

In reply, the Gladiators were restricted at 131 to 7, thanks to Haris Rauf's 3 for 22.

