Watch: Shahrukh Khan Pulls Out Astonishing Boundary-Line Catch In Tamil Nadu Premier League

Updated: 16 July 2018 19:49 IST

The match ended in a tie after Karaikudi Kaalai opted to bat first.

Shahrukh Khan pulled off an astonishing boundary-line catch in TNPL. © Twitter

Shahrukh Khan pulled off an astonishing boundary-line catch in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) on Sunday. Shahrukh Khan, who represents Lyca Kovai Kings in the domestic T20 League, played in the south of India took the catch to send back middle-order batsman Rajhamany Srinivasan for 12 off a delivery from Prasanth Rajesh. To add to the astonishment, the match ended in a tie after Karaikudi Kaalai opted to bat first and notched up 162/7, courtesy their top order batsmen V Aditya and Maan Bafna who scored 36 and 44 runs respectively. In response, Lyca Kovai Kings scored 162/6 in the 20 overs.

TNPL took to social media and applauded the catch stating, "Shahrukh Super Khan! Relive the unbelievable boundary line grab from yesterday's night!

#NammaOoruNammaGethu #TNPL2018 #LKKvIKK"

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones also lauded the catch and said: "???????????????????? oh my!!!"

In the chase, Shahrukh Khan scored a quick-fire 32 off 20 deliveries but his all-round effort on the field with and later with the bat ended in vain as his team failed to cross the line.

The 23-year-old all-rounder plays Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu. He has scored 17 runs in the last 5 matches for his state and claimed a single wicket.

Meanwhile, in the T20s he averaged a mere 8.33 with the bat from his previous 10 outings.

Comments
Topics : Shahrukh Khan Cricket
Highlights
  • The match ended in a tie after Karaikudi Kaalai opted to bat first
  • Khan represents Lyca Kovai Kings in the domestic T20 League
  • Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones also lauded the catch
