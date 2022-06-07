From Lasith Malinga to Paul Adams, cricket, over the years, has seen numerous out-of-the-box bowling actions. Moving away from real life, and onto the big screen, one bowling action that had all of India talking at one point of time was that of the character 'Goli', played by actor Daya Shankar Pandey, in Aamir Khan starrer 'Lagaan'. In the movie, 'Goli' bamboozles his English counterparts by rotating his arm multiple times before finally releasing the ball. Well, now there is a real life version of 'Goli' and the video of him bowling is doing the rounds on social media.

The video was initially tweeted by a Twitter user who captioned it: "Step aside Bumrah, Malinga & Pathirana. Here comes the (emoji of goat) of all bowling actions!!!

It was then shared by Charles Dagnall, a freelance commentator as per his own admission on his Twitter bio, with former England captain Michael Vaughan reacting to it.

"Proper action," wrote Vaughan.

Back to on-field matters and talking about Vaughan, the former England skipper while commentating on the England vs New Zealand Lord's Test on Saturday, lost his cool following Jonny Bairstow's dismissal.

After Bairstow's dismissal, Vaughan, who was on air at that time for BBC's Test Match Special, ended up saying: "I am sorry, that is dumb. That is pathetic!"

In the end, England went on to beat New Zealand by five wickets in the opening Test at Lord's to take a 1-0 lead in three-match series.

Former captain Joe Root scored a superlative century, and on the way also reached the huge milestone of 10,000 runs. Root is only the second Englishman to reach the landmark and the 14th overall.