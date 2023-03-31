Tamannah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandhana geared up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opening ceremony with multiple practice sessions at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. In a video posted on the official Twitter handle of IPL, Tamanna could be seen shaking a leg with a group of dancers while we caught a glimpse of Rashmika on the stage. The two talented actresses will be joined by star singer Arijit Singh for the star-studded opening ceremony that will take place ahead of the opening encounter of the competition between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Kings.

Lights

Camera

Action @tamannaahspeaks & @iamRashmika are geared up for an exhilarating opening ceremony of #TATAIPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium pic.twitter.com/wAiTBUqjG0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2023

“The opportunity of performing with Arijit (Singh) and Rashmika (Mandanna) is something that I am really looking forward to,” Tamannah said when asked about the opening ceremony.

Gujarat Titans surprised everyone by winning the IPL title on their debut season in 2022 and it was mainly due to the brilliance of skipper Hardik Pandya. The debutants played delightful cricket with Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia emerging as the megastars.

On the other hand, it was a forgettable season for the four-time champions CSK who finished the tournament in ninth spot. Ravindra Jadeja failed to shine as the skipper and with the all-rounder leaving his position midway, it was once again MS Dhoni who assumed the responsibility. However, it was too little too late as the side managed to finish just above Mumbai Indians in a disappointing season.

Dhoni will once again be the skipper for the franchise with reports claiming that he can retire after IPL 2023. The opening ceremony is expected to begin at 6 pm ahead of the encounter.