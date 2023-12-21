Former India captain Rahul Dravid's son Samit dazzled for Karnataka in their Cooch Behar Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Wednesday. The 18-year-old played an exceptional knock of 98, taking Karnataka to a win by an innings and 130 runs. Apart from his exploits with the bat, Samit, who is also an handy bowler, picked up three wickets in the match against J&K. In a viral video, Samit was seen showcasing some exquisite cover drives, reminiscent of his father's style.

Getting on to the front foot and playing these gorgeous looking cover drives is so very evident in his genes.



Early signs of seeing a confident looking young Jammy in the form of Samit Rahul Dravid. pic.twitter.com/8vTqlUMFXe — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) December 20, 2023

Recently, Rahul Dravid, while on a break from national duty, was seen attending Samit's match in the Cooch Behar Trophy against Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, the Indian men's cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid and support staff were given contract extensions by BCCI.

Dravid's 2-year contract concluded after the end of Cricket World Cup 2023, where India reached the final but suffered a defeat to Australia in the title clash.

The former India captain reportedly had multiple offers from different Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises on the table but he decided to continue his stint as the head coach of the men's national team. His first assignment after the contract renewal will be the tour of South Africa.

Advertisement

In a release, the BCCI said: "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces the extension of contracts for Head Coach Mr. Rahul Dravid and the Support Staff of Team India (Senior Men). The BCCI engaged in productive discussions with Mr. Rahul Dravid after the term of his contract ended following the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and unanimously agreed to further the tenure.

Dravid also opened up on his renewal, saying: "The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable. Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal. I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room. It's a culture that stands resilient, whether in moments of triumph or adversity. The skills and talent that our team possesses are phenomenal, and what we've stressed is following the right process and sticking to our preparations, which has had a direct impact on the overall result.

Sr. Dravid would be next seen with Team India during the Test Series against South Africa, starting December 26.