Eyeing a Test win in Australia in 27 years, the Pakistan cricket team has left no stone unturned in its preparation for the first Test against the hosts, starting Thursday, December 14 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The Shan Masood-led side played a four-day practice game against Australia's Prime Minister's XI last week at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The match ended in a draw after no play was possible on Day 4. However, Pakistan were far from pleased with the 'slow and low' track prepared for the solitary warm-up game.

Pakistan's Director of Cricket Mohammad Hafeez was criticial of the pitch used for the game against the Prime Minister's XI.

"The pitch we received for the practice (match in Canberra), that was the slowest we can ever, ever play on as a visiting team in Australia," Hafeez had told the reporters on Monday.

In order to get their batters ready for the first Test pitch, which is likely to offer quite some bounce to pacers, Pakistan players have resorted to rather unorthodox methods.

Having said that, the Pakistan players were seen practicing with a marble slab in the nets to acclimatize to the extra bounce of the famous Perth track.

Pakistan have got a unique training device in the nets: a slab of marble. Mohammad Rizwan had it tilted on angle. They hope it will help them deal with Perth's extra bounce #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/hvNzWJS9bH — Louis Cameron (@LouisDBCameron) December 12, 2023

Pakistan recalled Sajid Khan after fellow spinner Abrar Ahmed was ruled out of the first Test against Australia with a leg injury.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Abrar will remain with the team to receive treatment.

"Ahmed injured his leg around the knee during the tour game and his MRI suggests rest and rehabilitation, which means he will not be available for the first Test," a PCB news release said.

Abrar will be assessed for the second Test in Melbourne from December 26, it said. The third Test is in Sydney from January 3.

Sajid, 30, played the last of his seven Tests against Australia in March 2022 and will fly to Perth to join the team before the match.

