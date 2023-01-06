The fourth day of the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand witnessed an unusual moment as Pakistan's young pacer Naseem Shah too matters of fixing the pitch into his own hands. The curator had to be called in before the start of the 63rd over of New Zealand's second innings as Shah was not happy with the area on the pitch where the footmarks had been created.

This was the area where the pacer's leading foot would fall and he decided to take the hammer in his own hands as he tried to fix the area.

Naseem garnered praise from former Pakistan captain and coach Waqar Younis who was on commentary at the time.

The paceman picked up 4 wickets in the two innings his lively pace did make things difficult for the New Zealand batters.

Naseem is one of the most promising young cricketers in the Pakistan team and is now an important part of the side across all formats.

