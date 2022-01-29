David Warner is a bona fide Instagram star, there can be no doubts about that. The Australian cricket star keeps dropping fun videos on his Instagram handle, most of the times mimicking a dialogue or a scene from an Indian movie. Warner seems to have a particular fondness for South Indian movies -- may be something to do with his SunRisers Hyderabad connection -- and regularly mimics famous dance numbers and dialogues. In his previous Indian movie-related Instagram video, Warner superimposed his face on that of Allu Arjun for some scenes from the blockbuster movie 'Pushpa'.

On Saturday, Warner decided to pay another tribute to Allu Arjun and his performance in 'Pushpa' by mimicking a dialogue from the movie. He received a helping hand from his daughter Indi, who also gave it a shot.

Like the previous time, Allu Arjun reacted to Warner's video, this time commenting with three 'fire' emojis.