Watch: Now, David Warner Daughter Joins Him In Another 'Pushpa' Video
David Warner decided to pay another tribute to Allu Arjun and his performance in 'Pushpa' by mimicking a dialogue from the movie. He got a helping hand from his daughter Indi.
David Warner is a bona fide Instagram star, there can be no doubts about that. The Australian cricket star keeps dropping fun videos on his Instagram handle, most of the times mimicking a dialogue or a scene from an Indian movie. Warner seems to have a particular fondness for South Indian movies -- may be something to do with his SunRisers Hyderabad connection -- and regularly mimics famous dance numbers and dialogues. In his previous Indian movie-related Instagram video, Warner superimposed his face on that of Allu Arjun for some scenes from the blockbuster movie 'Pushpa'.
On Saturday, Warner decided to pay another tribute to Allu Arjun and his performance in 'Pushpa' by mimicking a dialogue from the movie. He received a helping hand from his daughter Indi, who also gave it a shot.
Like the previous time, Allu Arjun reacted to Warner's video, this time commenting with three 'fire' emojis.
The left-handed opener was the fourth highest run-getter in the series with 273 runs in five matches at an average of 34.12. He hit two half-centuries and led Australia's charge at the top of the order.
With the Ashes in the bag, Warner will have the Indian Premier League (IPL) in his mind. After not being retained by SunRisers Hyderabad, Warner will once again be a part of the IPL auction process.
Warner brings with him a bagful of experience and a bucket load of runs in the Indian domestic league.
Promoted
With 5,449 runs in 149 matches, Warner is IPL's most successful overseas batter. Numerous teams will be surely be interested in purchasing his services, and he could be a massive buy in the IPL mega auction slated to take place on Ferbruary 12 and 13.