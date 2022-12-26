After winnings the first Test inside two days, Australia are taking on South Africa in the second Test of the three-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Opted to bowl first, the hosts dominated the proceedings in the first session on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test, as they dismantled the Proteas' batting lineup and scalped four early wickets. Mitchell Starc took two wickets while Scott Boland and Cameron Green bagged one each. However, Marnus Labuschagne stole the headline after he took a stunning catch to dismiss Khaya Zondo.

In the 29th over of South Africa's innings, Mitchell Starc bowled a fiery delivery to Zonda, who tried to steal a boundary on the off-side. But, Labuschagne made a brilliant dive towards his left and took a phenomenal catch to remove Zonda.

The incredible catch from Labuschagne left the fans in splits as they took to Twitter to express their thoughts

"What a catch taken by Marnus Labuschagne - This is sensational," tweeted a fan.

What a catch taken by Marnus Labuschagne - This is sensational. pic.twitter.com/cldlcLkHSP — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) December 26, 2022

"Marnus Labuschagne with a brilliant flying catch," tweeted another fan.

Marnus Labuschagne with a brilliant flying catchpic.twitter.com/PVeTLYhu8d — Em Bee (@wagonR1328) December 26, 2022

"Is that #UFO ? No, that's flying #Marnus. WOW... WHAT A CATCH," wrote a fan.

Apart from this outstanding catch, Labuschagne also made a direct hit to run out the Proteas skipper Dean Elgar on 26.

Australia took charge on day one of the second Test against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday with two wickets on the cusp of lunch leaving the visitors reeling at 58-4.

The hosts won the first of three Tests by six wickets inside two days on a hostile and green Gabba pitch in Brisbane last week.

The MCG wicket was less bowler-friendly, but Australian captain Pat Cummins surprisingly chose to field at a venue where toss-winning teams normally bat first.

With AFP Inputs

