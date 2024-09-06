Harshit Rana is banging on the door for more India call-ups and his performance in the Duleep Trophy 2024 have done only good to those chances. However, as the pacer ran through India C's batting order with four wickets in the first innings, he also brought back his infamous signature flying kiss celebration that caused him to get a ban during IPL 2024. This time though, Harshit did not aim it at the batter he had just dismissed, but at his own dressing room instead.

After India D were bowled out for 164, Harshit breathed fire with the ball in the final session of Day 1. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer first picked up Sai Sudharshan and then dismissed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and India C captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. It was during the second wicket that Harshit unleashed the new version of his flying kiss celebration.

Watch: Harshit Rana's Flying Kiss celebration in Duleep Trophy

After getting Gaikwad caught at second slip for a paltry score of 5, Harshit Rana blew a flying kiss to his own dressing room.

Harshit also dismissed wicket-keeper batter Abishek Porel and Manav Suthar on Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy first-round match.

Why is the flying kiss controversial?

Harshit Rana had made headlines in IPL 2024 when he had aimed a flying kiss at Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Mayank Agarwal after dismissing him. First handed 10 per cent and 50 per cent fines, Harshit was fined his entire match fees and handed a one-match ban after another 'offence' later in the season against Delhi Capitals.

On that occasion, Harshit had instinctively appeared to blow a flying kiss, but had stopped midway after possibly realising the consequences.

Famously, KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan, along with the entire KKR team, performed a flying kiss with Harshit after the team won IPL 2024, coincidentally against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

