Defending champions Lahore Qalandars have hit the ground running in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), registering four wins from five outings so far. After beating Peshawar Zalmi in a high-scoring game on Sunday, the Shaheen Afridi-led side thrashed Islamabad United by 110 runs on Monday to go top of the table. During the match against the Islamabad, Qalanadars pacer Haris Rauf was involved in a hilarious incident with oppositions captain, Shadab Khan.

The incident happened on the penultimate ball of the 8th over when David Wiese had dismissed Shadab.

As Shadab was on his way to the dressing room, Rauf tried to tease him for getting out. However, the all-rounder got irritated and shoved the pacer aside in frustration.

After opting to bat, Lahore Qalandars posted a huge total of 200/7 in 20 overs, as Abdullah Shafique top-scoring with 45 off 24 balls.

Fakhar Zaman and Sam Billings also played knocks of 36 and 33, while Sikander Raza and Rashid Khan played important cameos to take them to 200.

In reply, Islamabad got off to a flying start with Colin Munro (18) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (23). However, David Wiese and Rashid Khan pegged them back, sharing five wickets.

Tom Curran was the next top-scorer with 10 as the rest of the players fail to reach double figures.

In the end, Raza took two wickets off consecutive deliveries to seal a convincing win for the holders.

Lahore Qalandars will now take on Quetta Gladiators in their next match on Thursday.

