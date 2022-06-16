Catching is one aspect of cricket that needs concentration and training to perfect. Time and again we have seen even the best fielders in the game drop sitters. Some even script a comedy of errors while trying to latch on to an easy catch. Similarly, a 16-year-old cricketer became the focus of attention after he pulled off one of the "greatest dropped catch ever" during a village league game. Alex Ryder, who plays for the Aldwick Cricket Club, took an unbelievable catch during a village league game against Lingfield Cricket Club.

After fumbling a regulation caught and bowled chance, Ryder inadvertently kicked the ball back up in the air, taking the catch at the second time of asking.

The clip was shared by 'That's so Village' on their official Twitter handle.

The greatest dropped catch ever!?



Brilliant clip from @AldwickCC's stump cam! pic.twitter.com/Cpmd80QdGP — That's so Village (@ThatsSoVillage) June 16, 2022

Even his teammates couldn't control their laughter, as one of the players can be heard saying: "Oh my days, please be on the camera!"

The batter, too, can be seen smiling and raising his arms in disbelief.

The video has gone viral since then, garnering over 3,000 likes and over 300 retweets.

Promoted

Here's how Twitter reacted to the video:

"Phew he's dropped it. Keep your head down you plum," a user tweeted.

"Phew he's dropped it. Keep your head down you plum" pic.twitter.com/fHrbqlcKur — Dr Johnny Bananas (@barbedquill) June 16, 2022

"Haha! Classic Village cricket at it's best!" another fan quipped

Haha! Classic Village cricket at it's best! — Amesh De Silva (@AmeshDe) June 16, 2022

"When life gives you another chance grab it like him," another fan wrote.

When life gives you another chance grab it like him — Shreyash Kumar (@Shreyashkumarbs) June 16, 2022

"Lovely bit of footwork," another user tweeted.