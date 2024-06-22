Glamorgan's Marnus Labuschagne took an 'unreal' catch to dismiss Gloucestershire batter Ben Charlesworth in a South Group match of the ongoing Vitality Blast in Cardiff. The incident happened during the 10th over of the Gloucs' 141-run chase. On the first delivery of the over, Charlesworth carted Mason Crane's flighted delivery towards long-on. While it seemed that the ball might be heading towards a one-bounce four, Labuschagne took a leaf out of Jonty Rhodes' book to leave everyone, including the commentators, shell shocked.

Labuschagne made a full-stretch dive to grab the ball with one hand. The Australia batter was mobbed by his teammates amid jubiland celebrations.

Here's how internet reacted:

What an effort, I cannot believe my eyes. What have I just seen? #T20Blast pic.twitter.com/KLZBTsDQ3i — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) June 20, 2024

Unreal! — Wasiyullah Budye (@WasiyullahB) June 21, 2024

I heard baseball fans were asking about cricket clips to get impressed... — Rakesh S (@Rocinster) June 21, 2024

Settles the cricket vs baseball debate tbf — Destiny FC(@FlatOeuf) June 21, 2024

channelling the late Richie Benaud, "What a Catch!" — Cubatron (@Cubalicious2) June 21, 2024

However, Glamorgan's joy was shortlives as the Gloucs won the match by two wickets.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat first on a tricky pitch, Glamorgan posted 140 for six, with Sam Northeast anchoring the innings at 46 not out. Early losses of Kiran Carlson and Labuschagne put pressure on the team, but contributions from Colin Ingram, Dan Douthwaite, and Timm van der Gugten helped set a competitive total.

Timm van der Gugten's exceptional spell (4-1-8-2), supported by Jamie McIlroy, put Glamorgan in a strong position, reducing Gloucestershire to 53 for five. However, Jack Taylor's brilliant 67, aided by dropped catches, turned the game around.

In a tense final over, despite Taylor's run-out, Josh Shaw hit a last-ball six to secure a stunning victory for Gloucestershire.