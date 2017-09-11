Watch: After Being Sledged, Batsman's Sweet Revenge In Next Match

Kesrick Williams is a bowler who has a unique way of celebrating a wicket. Williams, playing for Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), has got a knack of giving the batsmen a proper send off by making it look as if he is noting down their name in an imaginary notebook after dismissing them. So when the West Indian got rid of his compatriot Chadwick Walton, who plays for Guyana Amazon Warriors, in a CPL match, the right-arm fast bowler gave him his unique send-off. However, Walton got his sweet revenge in style when the two teams faced off in the next match.

Just like fast bowlers, batters all around the world have a good memory and Walton definitely isn't one to forget when he is at the receiving end. So when both the teams met again on September 1, in a match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs, Walton smashed 84 off 40 balls to take his team home and dished out the same treatment to Williams that he had received in the last meeting.

In other words, he gave him a taste of his own medicine. Walton took Williams to the cleaners by hitting four-straight boundaries and every time he did so, he mocked the fast bowler by ticking the shot off an imaginary notebook.

Jamaica Tallawahs, led by Kumar Sangakkara, won the toss and elected to bat first but failed to post a competitive total on board as they only managed to score 149 for 7 at the end of their 20 overs. Walton led the run chase with Luke Ronchi (55 off 29 balls) giving him good company as Amazon Warriors got to the target in 10.3 overs, literally reducing the Tallawahs to a club level attack.