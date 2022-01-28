At the height of his powers, Brett Lee was one of the most fearsome bowlers going around in world cricket. Fast forward a few fair years, and the Australian great is still strutting his stuff and making life miserable for batters. Aged 45, Brett Lee is currently taking part in Legends League Cricket tournament. Playing for the World Giants, the Australian turned back the clock and how on Thursday, producing a sensational final over to help his team get over the line against India Maharajas in Al Amerat.

Watch Brett Lee's superb over here:

Brett Lee defended 7 runs off 6 balls

Once a legend always a legend @BrettLee_58 Love You#LegendsCricketLeague #Cricket pic.twitter.com/R7NQVnXNny — Crictlvr (@Sportlovers123) January 27, 2022

Chasing 229 for a victory, India Maharajas looked set for victory. At the end of 49 overs, India Maharajas needed just 8 runs off the final six balls with a rampaging Irfan Pathan and Rajat Bhatia at the crease.

Brett Lee, however, had other ideas and produced a sensational over to deny India Maharajas.

He started off gingerly, bowling a wide to Irfan Pathan, which made the equation even easier for India Maharajas.

On the next ball, Irfan Pathan tried to smash Lee out of the park but ended up skying the ball with Morne Morkel taking a fine catch.

Brett Lee could have had two wickets in two balls as Rajat Bhatia found the fielder in the deep on the very next ball but this time Morkel couldn't hold on to the catch.

India Maharajas now needed six runs off the final four balls. Brett Lee executed the wide, full-length deliveries perfectly with Aavishkar Salvi unable to get bat to ball off the next two balls.

With six needed off two balls, Salvi yet again failed to get anything on the ball and Rajat Bhatia tried to steal a single but a direct hit from the wicketkeeper saw his stay come to an end.

Amit Bhandari had the unenviable task of needing to hit Brett Lee for a six off the last ball but yet again the Australian targetter the wide, yorker length. Bhandari failed to get any bat on the ball as World Giants recorded a five-run victory.