Usama Mir is a young player who is slowly making his name for the Pakistan cricket team and as a part of the Multan Sultans franchise, the spinner had a decent season in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He has played three ODIs for Pakistan till now and he made a solid case for himself as he produced a brilliant effort with the bat. During the ongoing Ghani Ramzan Tourney 2023, Mir slammed 34 runs in an over with the help of one four and five massive sixes. It was pure carnage from the cricketer as he looked in form against the bowling and slammed 66 off just 20 deliveries in the yearly competition.

The innings came during the match between GIC and Karachi Warriors in the tournament which has become a regular in the Pakistan cricket calendar. The tournament is held during the month of Ramzan, and eight teams take part in it with two international players allowed per team in the competition.

Mir was instrumental in his team's success as his innings took Ghani Institute of Cricket (GIC) to 236/6.

The Ghani Ramzan Tourney 2023 has become a star-studded affair over the years and this year, the roster features big names like Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Ihsanullah, Azam Khan, Usman Qadir, Umar Akmal, Ahsan Ali, and Abid Ali. Both Ihsanullah and Azam Khan had a great outing at PSL and have emerged as the young talents to watch out for in Pakistan over the past couple of years.