Arguably the finest wicket-keeper India have had in this generation, Wriddhiman Saha donned the gloves for the national team in the whites for 40 matches. When it came to Tests in India, it wasn't even possible for the selectors and the team management to look for a name other than Saha because of his exceptional keeping skills. However, in 2022, Rishabh Pant's stocks soared as the management backed the young keeper to take the spot behind the stumps, both in the subcontinent and overseas, marking the end of Saha's tenure.

The wicket-keeper from Bengal couldn't make a comeback thereafter. However Saha doesn't have anything bad to say for the selectors, the captain, coach or any other member of the team for his ouster.

"I wouldn't call it injustice. That would be selfish. Maybe it wasn't just one person's decision. Maybe I wasn't capable enough or didn't deliver as expected, so they made their choice," Saha told reporters in Kolkata after his final match of the professional career, for Bengal against Punjab.

"If I had performed better, this wouldn't have happened. I don't dwell on it -- I just take the positives from whatever comes my way," he further said.

Saha also revealed that he would've said goodbye to professional cricket earlier, if it wasn't for his wife and former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

"If I was in the team, I would have contributed with good catches or good innings. I've tried my best for Bengal. In slip fielding, I haven't missed a single catch. I've enjoyed every bit of it," he said.

"I had planned to retire last season itself. But only because of Dadi (Sourav Ganguly) and my wife Romi pushed it to this season. Otherwise, I would have retired by now," he revealed.

Saha, at the age of 40, retires as one of the finest wicket-keepers India have produced in its history.

"I've always been like this. It's my choice to be carefree. I don't seek attention. I just want to remain the same humble player on the field. I've always been comfortable with that."