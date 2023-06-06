Young batter Shubman Gill became the talk of the town after he gave back-to-back brilliant performances in the recently concluded IPL 2023. The Gujarat Titans batter smashed 890 runs in 17 matches and emerged as the highest run-scorer of the season, with three centuries to his name. Before shining in the IPL, Gill had already made a big name in international cricket, having hit centuries in all three formats of the game, including a double hundred in ODI. Seeing his consistent good performances, former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram went on to compare the youngster to India legend Sachin Tendulkar.

"When I bowl to a player like Gill, even in T20 format, it's like I am bowling to Sachin Tendulkar in one-day cricket in the first 10 overs, when only two fielders were allowed (outside the 30-yard circle)," Akram had said.

Agreeing with Akram's comparison, former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt praised Gill and stated that the 23-year-old batter has earned it as he has been outstanding in the last few months.

“Wasim bhai has said that bowling to Gill is like bowling to Tendulkar. I think everyone has their own way of showering praises. Lot of big [former] cricketers compare youngsters with legendary players from a previous era because they can relate to it," said Butt on his YouTube channel.

“These are deserving comments for him. A proud moment for Gill that Wasim Akram, regarded as one of the world's best bowlers, has said this. He has earned it. His batting has been outstanding in the last few months. He has been on top of his game and he is looking as the standout batter in the game at present.”

Advertisement

After a successful IPL stint, Gill will now be featuring in the World Test Championship final, where India will be squaring off against Australia at The Oval from June 7.