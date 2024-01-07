The 'Jeffrey Epstein List' has had the entire world talking, with the topic becoming one of the most talked-about on social media. Over the last few days, many names have come out in the leaked Epstein list while several others have been falsely linked. As a user on X (formerly Twitter) tried to link former Pakistan captain Imran Khan with the Epstein list based on a story revealed by Wasim Akram, the latter lost his cool and shut down the troll in an angry manner on social media.

"Imran Khan @ImranKhanPTI is also on Epstein's list. Cricket Legend Wasim Akram @wasimakramlive also narrated a story where Imran Khan and youngsters were flown on Ghislaine Maxwell's private plane to a deserted Island (Epstein Island). #EpsteinClientList," the X user wrote in a post.

Fuming over the bizarre claim, Akram blasted the troll, saying: "Stop spreading lies you muppet."

Stop spreading lies you muppet https://t.co/fNhlKmHMs1 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) January 5, 2024

Last year, Wasim Akram had revealed in intriguing story where former Pakistan captain Imran Khan was taken to a 'deserted island on a private plane'.

"We went to the airport with his friend. She had a private jet. It was a 45 minute-flight to an island. And then they went into the house to have a 'chat.' We were left there, standing in the middle of an island. We couldn't even go back to the hotel," Akram had said on The Grade Cricketer.

Former US presidents Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, former US first lady Hillary Clinton, renowned theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio are among over 100 high-profile people named in the court documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein, a US financier and notorious sex-offender.

The list of around 150 people also include names of Epstein's associates in a lawsuit brought against his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015 and the fist list was published on Wednesday under the order of a New York judge.

