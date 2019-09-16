Wasim Akram apologised to Pakistani professional boxer Muhammad Waseem on behalf of his country after the pugilist complained of not getting a welcome on his return to the country post a remarkable win over the Philippines' Conrado Tanamor in the 52.5kg bout on Friday. Muhammad Waseem knocked out his Filipino opponent in 62 seconds but he went unnoticed on his return home. Later, Waseem took to Twitter and complained about the same. "Im not fighting to get istaqbals at the airport. Im fighting so that Pakistan gets good Istaqbal all over the world. Every fight, every camp, every training, every tour, is another opportunity for me to show the boxing world the world class boxing talent Pakistan has," Muhammad Waseem tweeted.

In response to the boxer's tweet, Wasim Akram said, "I apologise on the behalf of Pakistan, Sometimes we as a country need to be "smacked on the face" with the fist of reality to wake us up and remind us how we should be treating our hero's. I'm picking you up from the airport next time myself! Massive congratulations on the win!"

Waseem, 32, challenged for the IBF flyweight title last year. He is nicknamed the Falcon. He has won nine out of his 10 pro boxing bouts, which includes seven knockouts.

Among other major wins, Waseem clinched a bronze medal in 2014 Incheon Asian Games. He also bagged a silver medal in 2014 Commonwealth Games and a bronze in 2010 Commonwealth Games which were held in New Delhi.