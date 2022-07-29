Washington Sundar is leaving quite a mark during his inaugural stint with English county Lancashire, and he has so far given impressive performances. In the fourth and final innings against Kent in Division 1 of the Championship, Sundar took three wickets, helping Lancashire register a comprehensive 184-run win. During the course of the innings, Sundar produced a perfect off-break to rattle the stumps of the batter.

Sundar's delivery hit the rough patch on the wicket and it turned to a great degree, castling the defence of Kent's Jordon Cox and he had to walk back after scoring just 1 run.

The ball turned to a great degree between the bat and pad, and took the top of off-stump, leaving Sundar and Lancashire players celebrating. This was Sundar's second wicket of the innings after he had got the better of Kent skipper Jack Leaning.

Earlier in the game, Lancashire had been bundled out for 145 in the first innings while Kent posted 270, gaining a lead of 125.

Lancashire then posted 436/9d in the second innings, owing to a 134-run knock from Josh Bohannon. In the end, Lancashire bundled out Kent for 127 in the final innings with Tom Bailey taking five wickets.

So far, Sundar has played two matches for Lancashire, taking eight wickets and scoring 52 runs.