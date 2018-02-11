Waqar Younis' Beautiful Tweet For Wife On Wedding Anniversary Goes Viral

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis is winning hearts on Twitter after he posted a beautiful message for his wife on their wedding anniversary. "Over the years I signed up many agreements,contracts and endorsements but #18years ago I signed the most beautiful agreement of my life which is still paying me back with interest.Thank you?? @DrFaryalWaqar 4 putting up with me 4 all these years #LoveYou #HappyWeddingAnniversary," tweeted Waqar. The post was an instant hit on Twitter and at the time of writing this had got close to 300 replies, 240 retweets and over 4,600 likes.

Over the years I signed up many agreements,contracts and endorsements but #18years ago I signed the most beautiful agreement of my life which is still paying me back with interest.Thank you@DrFaryalWaqar 4 putting up with me 4 all these years #LoveYou #HappyWeddingAnniversary pic.twitter.com/dL7tlplp1L — waqar younis (@waqyounis99) February 10, 2018

Many well known personalities in Pakistan, including cricketer Salman Butt, replied to Waqar's tweet.

Happy Wedding Anniversary, Waqar bhai. Player of the tournament in Sharjah 2000 immediately after shadi :) #LadyLuck — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 10, 2018

Happy Anniversary guys,yeh jodi salamat rahay — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) February 10, 2018

Often referred to as the 'Sultan of Swing', Waqar Younis was one of the most lethal Pakistani fast bowlers of his era. His ability to reverse swing the ball at high speeds helped him form one of the most effective fast bowling partnerships with teammate Wasim Akram in the 1990s.

The former Pakistan pacer played 87 Tests, taking 373 wickets at an average of 23.56 with 22 five-wicket and five 10-wicket hauls to his name.

He made 262 appearances for Pakistan in one-day internationals, picking up an impressive 416 wickets at an average of 23.84 and an economy rate of 4.68.

Waqar also captained Pakistan in 17 Tests and 62 ODIs but a catastrophic 2003 World Cup under his leadership brought about an end to his captaincy and also his career. Unable to find a way back to the Pakistan team, Waqar announced his retirement in April 2004.

In March 2006, Waqar was appointed the bowling coach of the Pakistan team. Following the sacking of Intikhab Alam, Waqar was named the head coach of Pakistan in March 2010, a job he handled till August 2011.