Rahul Dravid, former Indian cricket team coach, is now associated with IPL side Rajasthan Royals. The batting great has been appointed as the head coach of the former IPL champions. In a few days' time, Dravid will be sitting at the auction table for Rajasthan Royals. Ahead of that, Rahul Dravid was back at the crease for the Girls Cup organised by the IPL franchise. He batted for a long time at the crease and was even beaten by a couple of deliveries.

The video of Dravid's gesture has been widely shared on social media.

"Hey maa and paa, I just won the Girls Cup, bowled to Rahul Dravid and he took a moment to pause and clap for me too!" pic.twitter.com/55NLXZ4atw — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 12, 2024

Recently, Dravid revealed that captain Sanju Samson was involved in the decision making process of the franchise's retention strategy for the IPL 2025.

Samson, who is captain and wicketkeeper-batter for Rajasthan Royals, was the first pick of the franchise in the retentions along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer and Sandeep Sharma.

"We have decided that we will do six out of six retentions. We will retain Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, and Sandeep Sharma. We came to this decision because we trust our talent. We also trust that we want to maintain and build with that core," Dravid told JioCinema.

On retaining Samson as the No. 1 pick, Dravid explained, "Sanju Samson is our batsman, wicketkeeper and captain. He has been the captain of this team for many years. So, it was a no-brainer for us to retain him as he will be our captain in the future too. He was a top retainer pick for us and he was very involved in our decision process as well."

With IANS inputs

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)