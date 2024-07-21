Not just the Indian senior cricket team, changes are expected in the National Cricket Academy too, according to reports. The NCA in Bengaluru is an important institution in Indian cricket. Several age group camps are held here under top coaches while contracted senior team members also come here as part of their rehabilitation process in case of injury. From November, 2021, former Indian cricket team batter VVS Laxman was the NCA head. He replaced Rahul Dravid in the role. Traditionally, the NCA head sometimes even travels with the national team on several tours.

But now, according to a report in the Times of India, VVS Laxman is reluctant to continue in the role and is being courted by Indian Premier League side Lucknow Super Giants for the role of head coach. His contract ends in August and he is not seeking a renewal, according to multiple reports. The report added that former Indian cricket team batting coach Vikram Rathour, who was part of the support staff of the 2024 T20 World Cup, will be the likely successor.

"It is very likely that you may see Rathour heading NCA. For now, a call on VVS Laxman's contract renewal is pending but the conversation from his side is not positive," a report in Sports Tak quoted a source as saying.

"Rathour might be asked to take charge at NCA. BCCI secretary (Jay Shah) after the ICC meeting is likely to have a word with VVS to understand his side," the source added.

Recently, Laxman praised Rahul Dravid's efforts in India winning the T20 World Cup.

"When he (Dravid) lifted the World Cup, I thought it was a great gesture by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to hand over that trophy, and the way he celebrated lifting that trophy showed how much it meant to each one of them. The amount of hard work they put in. The celebration told the bigger story behind this victory," Laxman said in a video posted by BCCI on X.