Former India cricketer VVS Laxman is sure that the stalwart trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja will continue to contribute in the longer format after they brought down the curtain on their T20I careers. India's T20 World Cup 2024 final carried a mixed bag of emotions for the Indian fans. There were tears of joy as India ended their ICC World Cup drought that lasted for 13 years. There were tears of sorrow as well with the three star players bidding adieu to the shortest format of cricket. Laxman, who is serving as the head coach of the Indian team for their T20I tour of Zimbabwe, thanked the veteran trio for the contributions that they have made over the past decade.

"My message to these three stalwarts of the game, you know, Virat, Rohit, and I consider Ravindra Jadeja also an extremely talented player who has contributed immensely to the development of the Indian and the progress of the Indian cricket team. A big congratulations. Thank you for all the contribution they've given to this great game and set an example for the youngsters to follow and the passion, the pride with which they played the game is exemplary," Laxman said in a video posted by BCCI on X.

Laxman firmly belives that despite retiring from the shortest format of cricket, the trio will continue to bring laurels to the country in the longer formats of cricket.

"So while they've retired from this format, I'm sure that they will continue to prepare the way they did so far in their career and continue to bring laurels to the country. So big congratulations for excellent T20I career, but I'm sure that they're going to contribute in the longer version of the game and the 50-year format of the game," Laxman added.

India's squad for their upcoming tour against Sri Lanka is yet to be announced. The series will mark the first assignment of the newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir.

The former southpaw batter succeeded Rahul Dravid, whose tenure ended after the conclusion of the India's successful T20 World Cup.

