The cricket fraternity extends its greetings for former West Indies captain Vivian Richards on his 70th birthday. Leading the birthday wishes were former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and WV Raman along with Indian Premier League franchises. Yuvraj, who regards Vivian highly, wrote a heartfelt caption on Twitter: "Here's wishing @ivivianrichards - the #legend with a larger-than-life persona - a very Happy Birthday hope the coming year keeps you in good health and high spirits sir. My warmest regards."

Following in the footsteps of Yuvraj was Harbhajan, who also reminded everyone of the greatness of Vivian during his playing days.

"As much as I admire the batting giant @ivivianrichards I am glad we played during different eras and I never had to bowl to him. Wishing you a very happy birthday, sir! Wish you good health and love." wrote Harbhajan.

WV Raman, former India player, also highlighted the "swagger" and panache with which Vivian used to play, something which he said was "unique".

"The swagger to the wicket, the twirl of the bat, that look down the pitch and the bowler. Then the relaxed stance signaled this man is there at the crease to rule and rule he did. Absolutely unique. Happy birthday @ivivianrichards."

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also wished Vivian Richards with a picture featuring Virat Kohli.

"Here's wishing one of the most charismatic cricketers of all-time, Sir @ivivianrichards, a very happy birthday! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #VivRichards"

Vivian Richards played 121 Tests and 187 ODIs for West Indies scoring 8,540 and 6,721 runs respectively in those formats. He also had 32 Test wickets and 118 ODI wickets to his name.