Virender Sehwag Salutes Security Forces For 'Unbeaten Double Century'

Virender Sehwag has been vocal in his support of the Indian security forces.

Virender Sehwag has been vocal in his support of the Indian security forces. © AFP

Virender Sehwag has been quite vocal in his support for the Indian security forces in the past and on Saturday he took to Twitter to congratulate the Additional Directorate General of Information - Indian Army, and Jammu and Kashmir Police for eliminating 200 terrorists this year. For the first time in seven years, the number of terrorists killed in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir has crossed 200, the state police said. The former India opener hailed the achievement with a cricket analogy.

"Congratulations to @adgpi and J&K Police for the unbeaten double century this year, eliminating 200 terrorists in 2017 alone. Jai Hind ! May there be peace," tweeted Sehwag.

Congratulations to @adgpi and J&K Police for the unbeaten double century this year, eliminating 200 terrorists in 2017 alone. Jai Hind ! May there be peace — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 1, 2017

According to official figures, 200 terrorists have been killed by the security forces during counter-insurgency operations from 1 January till date this year, which is the highest since 2010.

"Today by the collective effort of @JmuKmrPolice, Indian Army, @crpfindia, CAPF and people of Kashmir have led to neutralisation of more than 200 terrorists in the year of 2017 alone," Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid had tweeted.

In February, the Indian cricketer had tweeted his support for the Indian army, and particularly for the gravely injured Major Amardeep Singh. Responding to a tweet posted by retired army veteran Major Gaurav Arya, Sehwag posted that he was praying for a quick recovery for Major Amardeep, who was injured alongside Lieutenant Colonel Mukesh Jha on February 23.

Sehwag, in May, had commended the Indian Army for their work in Tral that saw Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander, killed in an encounter.

(With PTI Inputs)