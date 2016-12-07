Virender Sehwag Reads His Own Tweets For Entertainment

New Delhi:

It's not only the fans who enjoy reading tweets of Virender Sehwag, who has become a rage on the social media, but the former cricketer himself reads his own posts for entertainment.

Sehwag's humorous posts on micro-blogging site Twitter is a much talked about phenomenon now.

"Social media is a platform where you can express your opinion and engage with your fans. I have always believed in one thing -- entertainment...entertainment...entertainment. There is already lot of tension in life. If you can make somebody happy and smile. Why not, nothing like it," Sehwag said during a session at Agenda 'Aaj Tak'.

"People write quite simple. I thought let's write something that people take notice of. I met (actor) Ranveer Singh recently and he said that he reads my tweets at midnight and jump in bed, laughing," the former opener said.

"My kids also tell me, you are a rage. God (Sachin Tendulkar) has praised you. Were you were really that good? Now I watch my own batting videos on YouTube and enjoy. I read my tweets and enjoy. I have entertained people so much, I also have a right. I have admired a lot of cricketers and I am also one of them. I am my own favourite," he said.

Asked Virat Kohli reminds him of which cricketer, Sehwag said no one should be compared to anyone.

"I enjoy when he bats. He reminds me of Virat only. In year 2016, his stats are better than (Donald) Bradman. He is good in all formats, ODI, Tests.

"No one should be compared. If that happens you risk forgetting your own game. When people started telling me that I play like Tendulkar, I tried to copy his shots for 10-12 ODIs and terribly failed. Then I said, To hell with Tendulkar, let's play my own game."

He also revealed that Navjot Singh Sidhu was one of the few cricketers who noticed his talent early in his career.

"We have learent a lot from Sidhu. He was first person who praised me. He said I was Tendulkar of North."

Recalling a few dressing room incidents, Sehwag said he would talk so much during the matches that once Tendulkar gave him a banana to eat so that he stops talking for sometime.

He also recalled that once he advised Tendulkar to step out while batting against England spinner Ashley Giles and the result was disastrous.

"I was stepping out and easily hitting my shots. He was mostly padding. I said there is no spin, you can charge and play. It took me 2-3 overs to convince him. The only ball that turned was the one on which he stepped out of crease and was stumped. I did not go back to dressing room that day at tea break. I sat in umpires' room. Later was I called. Tendulkar said only once in my career I have got out stumped in Test cricket and that's because of you."

Sehwag said he wnated Tendulkar to launch his school in 2011 but it could not happen.

"In 2010, playing against Sri Lanka, I was on the verge of becoming only third player to hit three triple centuries. Before the start of second day's play I told Tendulkar that if I achieve the feat, he has to promise me that he will be there on the opening of my school. However I got out on 293 and never asked Tendulkar to do the honours."