The Indian cricket team found a new coach in the form of Gautam Gambhir after Rahul Dravid's tenure ended, with a triumphant T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. Though Gambhir doesn't have coaching experience with state or Ranji teams, he did very well while mentoring Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders in the last three years. Gambhir, however, didn't have much competition for the Team India head coach job, with only WV Raman competing with him. Many names were linked with the position left vacant by Rahul Dravid but most weren't keen. Former India star Virender Sehwag has explained why.

Giving his own example, Sehwag said that he isn't keen to take up that role either but remains interested in taking up a similar role with an IPL franchise.

"Not with the Indian cricket team, but if the IPL presents me with a coaching opportunity, I can surely have a look at it. If I become India's head coach, then I'll have to return to the same routine which I went through for 15 years. Playing for the Indian team requires you to stay on the road 8-9 months a year. My kids are 14 and 16, and they need me. Both play cricket for Delhi.

"One is an opening batter and the other an off-spinner. I need to help them with cricket and spend time. If I become the India head coach, staying away from them would be my biggest challenge. I will not be able to give time to my children. But yes, if there is a coach or mentor role available in the IPL, I can take it up," Sehwag said in a chat with Amar Ujala.

Even Rahul Dravid has been linked with a return to his former franchise Rajasthan Royals as a mentor when the IPL 2025 season starts. With IPL lasting just 2-3 months annually, retired stars can give the T20 tournament some time as the Indian team job requires about 10 months of commitment every year.