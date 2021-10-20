India captain Virat Kohli's wax statue was unveiled at the newly opened Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai ahead of the T20 World Cup. The museum also has statues of football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton and other celebrities. Virat Kohli's wax statue has been dressed in the official Indian limited-overs kit. Notably, another wax statue of Kohli was unveiled by renowned Madame Tussauds museum at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London ahead of the 2019 World Cup. Soon after the images of Kohli's statue went viral on social media, fans came in numbers to post heartwarming messages for the India skipper.

Kohli will be leading India for the first time in a T20 World Cup and the skipper had himself announced that it will be his last tournament as captain of the side in the shortest format of the game.

Kohli had led India in two major ICC events -- Champions Trophy in 2017 and 2019 World Cup -- but he is yet to get his hands on silverware as a captain.

Kohli's first match as captain in a T20 World Cup will be against arch-rivals Pakistan. The mega clash is scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24.