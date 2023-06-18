Star India batter Virat Kohli is one of the most popular athletes in the world at the moment. With over 252 million followers on Instagram, Kohli enjoys one of the biggest following on social media. As per Stock Gro, Kohli has a net worth of Rs 1,050 crore, which is currently the highest among international cricketers. The 34-year-old earns Rs 7 crore from his "A+" Team India contract. His match fee for each Test is Rs 15 lakh, ODI is Rs 6 lakh, and Rs 3 lakh per T20 match.

Also, the former India captain earns Rs 15 crore annually from his Indian Premier League (IPL) contract with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He also owns multiple brands, and has invested in seven start-ups which include Blue Tribe, Universal Sportsbiz, MPL, and Sports Convo, among others.

Kohli also endorses over 18 brands and charges a fee of Rs 7.50 to 10 crores annually for shooting per advertisement, which is the most by an individual in the Bollywood and sports industry. He earns around Rs 175 crore from such brand endorsments.

On social media, he charges Rs 8.9 crore and Rs 2.5 crore per post on Instagram and Twitter, respectively.

He has two houses -- Mumbai (Rs 34 crore) and Gurugram (Rs 80 crore), and also owns luxury cars worth Rs 31 crore.

Apart from these, Kohli also owns the FC Goa Football Club, which competes in the Indian Super League, a tennis team, and a pro-wrestling team.

Kohli is expected to return to the field during India's upcoming tour of West Indies.